CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Do you want to reach your goals? Well, all it could take is one event to change your life!

That is what organizers of the Sustain the Change Entrepreneurship Conference have said about their upcoming event. The organization is inviting Hampton Roads local businesses, community groups, and residents to come out and get motivated.

Participants must be from ages 17 and up and they will get the chance to connect with people that can help them with future endeavors.

Along with keynote speakers, peer-to-peer conversations, mentor opportunities, networking, breakout sessions, resource vendors, and workshop will also be apart of this conference.

This event is designed to help engage individuals in their first steps to positive changes in your career, finances, and health!

The conference will take place on September 29 at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here for tickets, which cost $25 and with a student ID will cost $10.