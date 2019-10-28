VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tesla owners, rejoice: the electric automotive company has opened its first car service center in Hampton Roads.

Before now, the closest facility was located in Richmond.

The new service center saw its grand opening on Monday. It's located at 573 Central Drive in Virginia Beach.

Tesla sells its all-electric vehicles online and directly to consumers in Virginia from stores in Richmond and Vienna.

