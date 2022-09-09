'Recommerce' marketplace booming as more Americans buy, sell secondhand

Consumer experts say research points to a thriving landscape for secondhand goods.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A report released this year by OfferUp and GlobalData shows 82% of Americans are either buying or selling part of what's called "recommerce."

Findings show a big driver is inflation. A Hampton Roads-based auctioneer said there are other factors fueling the boom.

"We sell everything," said Sandra Giroux.

Giroux owns Barrett Street Auction Center and Antique Mall along with her husband. Part of their longstanding business includes helping people with estate sales, some can be on-site.

"We come pick up your items at your house or you can bring them to us," said Giroux. "We can tell you whether we think it should go to auction or be put on consignment. When we come to your house, we always tell you whether it should be given to charity or put on the curb."

And Giroux said they are seeing a surge of buyers and sellers.

"I think it's everywhere," she said.

"We've been very busy. It slowed a little bit this year, maybe with the gas, but it's picked back up," Giroux added.

For many shoppers, spending money on secondhand goods can land them better bargains. Giroux can also attribute the boost in business to other reasons.

"Especially since COVID, there's been an influx because people are at home working, so they've decided to redecorate their houses, redo. So, they want to dispose of items, but then they want to buy new items," she said.

And while Giroux is taking things day by day, she said she doesn't foresee things slowing down any time soon.