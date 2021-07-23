Job fairs pop up across Hampton Roads

If you're looking for a job, there are several job fairs coming up in the next week that you may want to check out.

VIRGINIA, USA — People are still struggling with unemployment and receiving their benefits. However, employers are struggling just as much.

If you drive in downtown Norfolk, Suffolk, or anywhere really, you will see help wanted signs in the windows. Wait times at restaurants are longer, and even trash pickup is delayed all due to staffing shortages across the area.

Now, companies and organizations are hosting job fairs to help connect with candidates in the community.

In the next week alone, there are at least three job fairs happening across Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Sheriff's Office is hosting a drive-through career fair at Bethel High School, 1067 Bethel Road in Hampton.

At the event, people will be able to meet the staff and learn about career opportunities with the sheriff's office.

The event will take place on July 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and visitors will be able to pick up applications at that time.

Currently, the available positions are:

Deputies

P/T Court Deputies (DCJS Certified)

P/T Corrections Control Center Operator (DCJS Certified)

Dentist/Dental Asst.

LPN/RN/MA

P/T Canteen/Commissary Officer

Maintenance Officer

P/T Transportation Officer (DCJS Certified)

P/T Weekend Receptionist

There's also a need for teachers across Hampton Roads. Two school districts will be hosting events on July 27 to fill substitute positions.

Suffolk Public Schools will be hosting a job fair of their own to fill the following positions:

substitute bus drivers

substitute cafeteria workers

substitute bus aides and custodians

substitute teachers and teacher assistants

That event is scheduled for July 27 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

Interested candidates will be able to apply at the job fair, or you can apply online here.

Also on July 27, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Newport News Schools will host a job fair at Crittenden Middle School, 6158 Jefferson Ave.

The school district said a $1,500 signing bonus is available for qualified candidates, including bus drivers, custodians, and child nutrition employee candidates.

If you're interested, you can apply right away online here.

If you're looking for a job fair with a wide range of options, you will have to wait until August.

On Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can take part in the Town Center Job Fair at the Westin Hotel, 4535 Commerce Street, in Virginia Beach.

The event will feature companies within the retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries.

As of now, the employers taking part in the fair are:

Anthropologie

APEX ENTERTAINMENT

Drybar

Dogtopia of Virginia Beach

Eclectic Design Florist & Gifts

lululemon

Muse Paintbar

The Royal Chocolate

Three Notch’d Brewing Company

The Westin