HRSD cancels planned rate hike

HRSD had planned a nine percent regional wastewater rate increase that would have gone into effect in July. But leaders reconsidered because of the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A plan to raise water bills is on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HRSD handles wastewater in our area, and the company had originally planned a nine percent regional wastewater rate increase that would have gone into effect on July 1, 2020.

But on Monday, the HRSD Commission approved its budget for the next fiscal year, and in it, all wastewater rates are kept at their current levels.