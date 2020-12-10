Norfolk Casino to donate $3-4 million per year to Virginia Indigenous People's fund

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced that gaming revenue from the planned Norfolk Resort and Casino would go to benefit a trust fund for other Virginia tribes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday, on Virginia's first Indigenous People's Day, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced that gaming revenue from the planned Norfolk Resort and Casino would go to benefit a trust fund for Virginia tribes.

A release from YES Norfolk, a committee that has been pushing to make the casino a reality, said the venue would raise between $3.5 million and $4 million every year to support "education, housing, health care and business development" to six other federally recognized tribes.

Those include the Chickahominy Indian Tribe, the Chickahominy Indian Tribe Eastern Division, the Rappahannock Tribe, the Monacan Indian Nation and the Nansemond Indian Tribe.

That's due, in part, to a law passed this year in the Virginia legislature that diverts 1% of tribal casino proceeds to benefitting other indigenous groups.

Pamunkey Chief Robert Gray said he pushed for that law, and lifting up other tribes would be a privilege.