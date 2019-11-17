NORFOLK, Va. — Laura Oliver from www.afrugalchick.com has your big savings for the week of November 17, 2019.

Busch Gardens discounted Christmas Town tickets sale ends Monday, Nov. 18. Tickets are as low as $22.99.

Target Mobile Coupon is offering 25% off toys, kids books, or activity coupon. It can be combined with other sales.

RELATED: Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad has electronics doorbusters and more

RELATED: Black Friday 2019 ads: An early look at deals from top retailers

RELATED: Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving