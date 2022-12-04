Here's what you need to know about filing Virginia state income taxes.

There's a lot to keep up with during tax season. But before you pull your hair out, here are some answers before the May 2 deadline in Virginia.

It's that time of the year again: tax season.

The Virginia Department of Taxation is reminding people that the deadline for filing state income taxes is coming soon.

Between federal and state income taxes, tax season can be a difficult time for people. There are forms, deadlines, payments and more to keep up with. But it doesn't have to be hard.

Before you pull your hair out, here are some answers for Virginians filing state income tax returns:

When are Virginia income tax returns due?

While April 18 is the deadline for federal income taxes, Virginians have a little longer to file their state taxes: May 2, to be exact.

If you can't file by the deadline, Virginia allows an automatic six-month extension to file a return (Nov. 1 for most people). To avoid additional penalties and interest, you still need to pay any taxes owed on time.

For members of the military stationed outside the United States, you have until July 1 to file your return and pay any taxes you owe.

Do I have to file my return?

You're a Virginia resident, a part-year resident or a non-resident.

You're required to file a federal income tax return.

You have Virginia adjusted gross income equal to or greater than $11,950 for those single or married filing separately, or $23,900 for those married filing jointly.

A resident is someone who lived in Virginia for more than 183 days during the year, a part-year resident is someone who moved into or out of Virginia during the year and a non-resident is someone who doesn't live in Virginia but earned income within the state.

The Virginia Department of Taxation encourages people to file a return to get a refund if:

Your Virginia adjusted gross income is less than the required amount for your filing status.

Your income tax was withheld from any payments you received.

Can I file my return for free?

For certain people, yes.

If you made $73,000 or less in 2021, you qualify to file both your federal and state return using free tax preparation software. A list of options for free filing is available on Virginia Tax's website.

Members of the military can use MilTax for free tax services.

For those looking for free fillable forms, the Virginia Department of Taxation said the software provider no longer offers them for individual income tax filing. People will have to use other filing options.

How can I file my return?

The Virginia Department of Taxation has a list of e-filing options on its website. For people who want to file by mail, the department has a list of forms you may need.

Refund returns will need to be sent to the Virginia Department of Taxation, P.O. Box 1498, Richmond, VA 23218-149. Tax due returns will need to be sent to the Virginia Department of Taxation, P.O. Box 760, Richmond, VA 23218-07608.

The department said e-filed returns are typically processed within two weeks, while mailed returns may take up to eight weeks or longer to process.

How can I check the status of my return?

You can check online at the Virginia Department of Taxation's website if you have an account.

You can also check by calling 804-367-2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application.

Where can I find more info about state income taxes?