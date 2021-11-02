POLL: 28% of Americans bought GameStop or other viral stocks in January

If you're new to investing in stocks, you will need to remember tax obligations when you file.

NORFOLK, Va. — It all happened in a matter of days.

After retail gaming company GameStop saw its stock value jump 1200 percent, more people rushed to get in on the investment.

According to a new Yahoo Finance/The Harris Poll, 28 percent of Americans bought GameStop or other viral stocks in January.

That means there are a lot of new investors, like David Tippett in Virginia Beach.

“I am very green,” said Tippett.

Tippett invested in Blackberry, another shorted stock like GameStop. While a lot of people are making money right now, including Tippett, there is one thing they may not be thinking about: tax season.

“I don’t want big brother IRS knocking on my door,” said Tippett.

When you make money from selling a stock, you have to pay taxes on the profit. They’re called capital gains.

If you’ve owned the stock for less than a year, the tax rate will be higher. If it’s been longer than a year then it’s going to be lower; you’ll need to factor that in when you go to file.

Form 1099 is something you’ll need to become more familiar with, although most online tax-filing sites will guide you through the process.