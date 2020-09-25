Rent continues to pile up for Hampton Roads residents

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a new eviction moratorium that extends through December 31.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rent is due in one week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a new eviction moratorium that extends through December 31. Even with that protection, the bills aren’t going to pay themselves.

“Sometimes you just feel like you are drowning,” said Norfolk resident Matt Gilbert.

Gilbert lost his job before the pandemic and has been watching his rent and utility bills pile up ever since. He is struggling to hold onto the home he has lived in for 22 years.

“I fell behind like a lot of people did, but I was making weekly payments to the landlord,” Gilbert said.

He was summoned to court this month and said the judge found he didn’t meet the eviction moratorium’s COVID criteria.

“It took me by surprise, when the judgment came against me,” Gilbert said. “I thought they would just give me a little time.”

Gilbert’s landlord, Councill Realty, sent him a letter that they are halting eviction and waiving his October, November, and half of December rent. But, Gilbert said that doesn’t take care of the $3,000 he owes now.

He said he looks for jobs every single day. He’s been working odd jobs and trying to sell his belongings to make ends meet.

“We had 8,267 calls to the housing crisis hotline in the first three weeks of September,” said ForKids COO Bill Young.

The nonprofit ForKids runs the area’s housing crisis hotline. Young said they are seeing record call volumes.

“People are super nervous and super worried,” Young said.

Virginia’s Department of Housing Director Erik Johnston said the state’s rent relief program now includes landlords.

“The program can provide back rent from April 1st onward,” Johnston said.

Johnston says their website stayhomevirginia.com has up-to-date recourses for Virginians in need.

“It’s important that tenants and landlords come to this program, seek the assistance, because the federal order does nothing to prevent those bills from accumulating,” Johnston said.

Young said the housing crisis hotline can be a great place for residents of Hampton Roads to start for help. He cautions people not to ignore court dates.

“Don’t just think you don’t need to go because there is a moratorium on,” Young said. “Because they can process those evictions if you don’t go.”

In an act of desperation, Gilbert said he started a GoFundMe and already raised $1,000.

“The community has been incredibly supportive,” Gilbert said.

He said he knows a lot of people are struggling during the pandemic, he just didn’t know where to turn. He said he’s called dozens of agencies and filled out assistance applications. He’s waiting to see if any help comes his way.

“I get up in the morning, I get on the computer and the phone and I’m filling out resumes and applications,” Gilbert said.

He said he is doing everything he can to dig out of this financial hole.