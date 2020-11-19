x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Money

Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at its factory in Virginia.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fairness and justice portrayed by a wooden judge's gavel and an American flag. To see more of my patriotic images click on the link below:

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at its factory in Virginia. 

The settlement addresses allegations of hiring discrimination. 

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Tuesday that the company had discriminated against the women who applied to its aircraft parts factory in Prince George in 2017. 

The agency says British-based Rolls-Royce will now provide jobs to four of the women. The company has denied wrongdoing. 

A company statement says “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and that Rolls-Royce is “fully compliant under the law.” 

Related Articles