1 person dead following shooting on Denver Ave. in Norfolk

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting on Denver Avenue Sunday night.

The call came in around 10:15 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Denver Ave, which is near the intersection of Sewell's Point Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no word on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.