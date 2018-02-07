COROLLA, NC (WVEC) -- An 18-wheeler got stuck in the sand at the end of NC Route 12 on Monday.

The driver said he was supposed to be on Route 12 South, but ended up on Route 12 North. He was looking for a place to turn around when he reached the end of the road.

A tow truck had to come and pull the big-rig out of the sand.

On Facebook Wild OBX shared these pictures, they said Tom and Jeannie Meyer from Raleigh, NC took the photos.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC