CHESAPEAKE BAY, Va. (WVEC) — A vehicle went over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Friday

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a vehicle went over the wall of the bridge on the southbound side of the Bridge-Tunnel at mile-marker 12. Virginia Beach Police Emergency Communications received the 911 at 6:48 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Bridge-Tunnel, all lanes are closed and drivers should expect major delays.

Accident on CBBT southbound. All lanes of southbound traffic closed. Expect major delays. #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) July 27, 2018

The Coast Guard has crews aiding from Station Cape Charles, Station Little Creek, and Air Station Elizabeth City.

According to 13News Now's meteorologists, wind gusts were 18 to 25 miles per hour. On the weather radar, a storm was over the Bridge-Tunnel around that time.

There is no information about the type of vehicle, or how many occupants were inside.

13News Now is working to learn more.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC