WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — The start of Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg is creeping up, and all of the horrifying details have been released.

This year celebrates 20 years of fears, and a New Era of Terror will be brought to the amusement park starting September 15.

Starting on May 20, Busch Gardens released new details about the new Howl-O-Scream attractions on the 20th day of each month. On Monday, the complete line-up was announced.

New evil coming in 2018 includes:

3 Haunted Houses - 7 total

5 Bars - 6 total

2 Terror-tories - 6 total

2 Party Zones

1 No Escape (Escape Room Experience) - 2 total

Busch Gardens' released a shocking look into its newest haunted house, Dystopia. It's a horrifying futuristic post-apocalyptic world where a new order has risen. In the new system, guests have a choice – join or be forgotten.

A teaser for the haunted house was released on the park's Facebook page:

More frightening features newly released includes the Haunting Hour in Oktoberfest, where all the haunts will be unleashed. Coaster Creepers will also be climbing aboard the world-class coasters, riding with and scaring unsuspecting guests.

Busch Gardens will also have five new bars throughout the park where guests can sip some ghoulish concoctions.

The five new bars:

Chaos Cocktails

Last Call XX

Jack’s Nightcap

Restless Spirits

Control Lab at Inoculation Station

Party zones with pulse-pounding music mixed by out-of-this-world DJs will be located in France and Italy.

The terror begins after 6 p.m. on select days through October 28.

Click here for more information about Howl-O-Scream.

