NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — After 26 years of broadcast excellence, 13News Now is saying thank you and goodbye to Regina Mobley.

In just a few days, Regina will be leaving the station, but she will be leaving behind a legacy of service and journalism achievement.

Regina, a Norfolk native and Norfolk State University graduate, started her career with 13News Now in 1992. Over the years she has covered many high-profile stories including her recent work on the Ashanti Billie investigation, which led to 13News Now being honored with an Edward R. Murrow award for Continuing Coverage in 2017.

Throughout her time at 13News Now, Regina has also been awarded two regional Emmy awards, gold in the 2012 Hampton Roads Magazine Reader's Choice Award for Best Female TV News Anchor, and her induction into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in 2014.

When asked about her broadcast career, Regina said:

Thank you to WVEC for 26 terrific years. Over the decades I’ve met so many beautiful people who are represented in the patchwork of my 33-year career. The people of Hampton Roads have been very supportive, and now it’s time for me to give back. Later this month I will announce exciting new partnerships that will allow me to help families here in Hampton Roads, across the United States, and in Canada.

"I’ve had the honor and privilege of working alongside Regina for 15 years. Her influence on our newsroom is undeniable. Regina has helped shape and mold a generation of reporters and anchors in Hampton Roads with her passion for strong journalism,” said 13News Now Executive News Director Doug Wieder.

“Regina didn’t just make headlines, she created them. From international reporting, exclusive investigations and memorable interviews, Regina has and will continue to make a positive difference in Hampton Roads,” said Kari Jacobs, 13News Now president and general manager.

On behalf of everyone at 13News Now, we sincerely appreciate Regina’s hard work and contributions to the station and to the Hampton Roads community.

We wish Regina all the best in her future endeavors.

