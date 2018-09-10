Linkhorn Elementary School was placed on a short lockdown after an armed robbery took place nearby on Tuesday.

According to dispatch, there was an armed robber in the 900 block of First Colonial Road around 2:30 p.m. The robbery prompted a brief lockdown and delayed dismissal at the elementary school located in the 700 block of First Colonial Road.

The following message was sent out to parents just after 3:30 p.m.:

Good afternoon parents, this is Kathleen Scarborough the assistant principal at Linkhorn Elementary School. Due to a police matter in the neighbor school, our school was briefly put on an external lockdown and our dismissal was temporarily delayed. We held busses here until police released the lockdown. At this time, all of our students are on the bus and on the way home. Again, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support of Linkhorn.

No further information has been released about the armed robbery at this time.

