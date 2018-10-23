WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg's 10th Anniversary Christmas Town is coming!

It's a little early, especially since Howl-O-Scream is still happening, but Busch Gardens couldn't wait any longer.

Christmas Town kicks off November 17 until January 5, 2019.

Guests can come to enjoy over 10-million lights, heartwarming shows, an all-new lighted Christmas train rides, and so much more, especially since this is its 10th year. Visitors can see Santa and his workshop and meet Rudolph.

Busch Gardens will have one of the largest light displays in North America.

Busch Gardens released this promotional video:

Anyone who wants to visit over and over again should consider getting a membership. They start at just $9.99 per month.

CLICK HERE for more details about Christmas Town, and a Busch Gardens Membership.

