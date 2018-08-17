NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — For the first time ever, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Bay stewardship course will be available in Newport News.

Registration is open for the VoiCeS (Volunteers as Chesapeake Stewards) in-depth classroom and field session on regional environmental issues. The program transforms new volunteers into effective advocates for clean water in local rivers, creeks, and the Bay.

Classes will be held on Wednesdays from September 12 through October 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mariner's Museum.

The six classes focus on water quality and stewardship, and will also feature sessions taught by experts from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other organizations.

The class has a fee of $25 per individual or $40 per couple to cover the costs of materials and field trips. Participants will also be asked to perform a minimum of 40-hours of Bay-related volunteer service after the program.

Successful graduates receive Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s designation as a “Chesapeake Steward."

To learn more, or to register, click here.

