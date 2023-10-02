'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond

There are only six named across Virginia for 2022.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade.

"You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard.

Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee, has a newfound focus in this stage of his life.

"My wife told me to get out of the house and find something to do!" Judson laughed.

For nine years, he’s directed traffic and kept kids safe as a Chesapeake crossing guard at Great Bridge Middle and Southeastern Elementary Schools.

Day in and day out, Judson clocks in and clocks out for his morning and afternoon shifts. But what Michael considers “standard", others find outstanding.

"I’m told I’ve got two of the busy schools," Judson said.

This month, the Virginia Department of Transportation named Judson one of the "Most Outstanding Crossing Guards" for the entire Commonwealth for 2022. He's one of only six in Virginia, and the only one honored from Hampton Roads.

"I don’t know if I'm outstanding," Judson laughed. "I am out-standing in the street," he added.

Judson has never cared much for recognition. Since the surprise announcement, he's been honored by students and staff at Great Bridge middle.

The recognition from VDOT reads: