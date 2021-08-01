Crews remove Franklin Confederate monument for relocation

The statue will be relocated to another spot in the city.

FRANKLIN, Va. — Crews in Franklin removed a confederate monument this weekend.

The statue stood in Franklin for 110 years before crews took it down, Saturday.

Franklin is the latest city in Virginia to remove and relocate a confederate monument. It joins other cities like Portsmouth, Norfolk, Charlottesville, and Richmond.

People in Franklin fall on both sides of the monument debate, but most people agreed the confederacy is a part of history that shouldn't be forgotten.

"It's good to remember the good and the bad," Dean Pitters said. "Because if you know what happened then you won't let it happen again. If you sweep it under the rug then people tend to think it's clean, but you've got a dirty house."

Another man, Ian North added: "Well honestly I really don't think it matters... It doesn't really affect me in my daily life."

Whether or not there should monuments paying tribute to confederate soldiers, has become a major issue. Those against it say the statues stand for racism, while others say it's about preserving their heritage.

Franklin city leaders plan to relocate the statue to a cemetery.