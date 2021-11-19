Ecto-1 will be on-hand for opening night premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"

Members of Ghostbusters, Virginia will be at movie theaters all across the Commonwealth for the premiere of the franchise's newest movie.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thirty-seven years after the original movie, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is set for opening night on Friday.

Over in Chesapeake, there is one man ready to arrive in style.

“Saw original movie in the theatre back in '84,” said Jeremy West.

West is a member of Ghostbusters, Virginia, a non-profit that lets him turn his favorite hobby into a good cause.

“When people see the Ghostbusters car drive around, they get excited,” said West. “But more importantly, I wanted to be involved in a group that did something good for the community.”

He and other Ghostbusters fanatics from the group will be at the Kemps River Cinema Café in Virginia Beach on Friday night, and then at the Edinburgh location Saturday night.

It’s a chance to see the new movie, and to see his Ecto-1 replica car up close.

100% of their profits from taking pictures with the team and trying on the gear will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It’s an effort close to West’s heart.