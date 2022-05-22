Girls on the Run: Hundreds participate in Virginia Beach 5K event

But it's more than just a race. Organizers behind the event say it's also about empowering girls and keeping them on the right track.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There was a massive 5K at Virginia Wesleyan University Sunday morning. But this time, the runners were all young girls from schools across Hampton Roads.

It was appropriately titled, “Girls on the Run.”

But it's more than just a mini-marathon. Girls on the Run is also a program designed to empower girls and promote confidence.

"We're cheering for Harmoni Privet! My granddaughter,” Denise Johnson-Mason said. "Basically get her motivation up, and it has! Very much so."

The group's Executive Director Ellen Carver said Girls on the Run is a 12-week after-school health and wellness program that ultimately ends with a big party and race.

"We teach lessons about nutrition, healthy choices, around lifestyle choices, friendship choices,” Carver said. “Most importantly, we teach emotional regulation."

Carver said girls in the program learn how to navigate tough situations in their everyday lives at home or at school.

Given that the stress of the pandemic has affected everyone, it's a skill that's critical now more than ever.

By the end of the program, girls also build enough stamina to run a few miles.

Today's race is a little bit more special - it's the group's 15th anniversary.

"Yes, we are celebrating 15 years, in particular because of the two years we just lived through,” Carver said. “This party is that much more special and meaningful."

The group was started 15 years ago by six moms who loved to run. Over the years, iit's grown from 20 girls to more than 830.

Congressman Bobby Scott was nearby to welcome the runners and cheer them on, alongside family members.

"This is a great program because it empowers young ladies to be able survive and thrive,” Scott said. “This gets them on the right track, keeps them on the right track, so when bullying or things like that occur, they're more empowered to deal with it."