Grafton High School senior to cheer in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for second time

YORKTOWN, Va. — Grafton High School senior Harlee Morris is heading to New York to cheer in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade -- and it's not even her first time.

The 17-year-old got to go cheer in the famous holiday parade during her freshman year, but then, the pandemic put things on pause.

She said anyone between 14 and 18 years old who has cheer experience can audition. Once you're in, they send you a video with some of the choreography for the parade that you learn at home. Everyone puts the final touches on the routine once they're up in New York City.

"My excitement levels are like -- I'm really excited, because I am well aware of what we're going to be doing, and they also give you some ideas of the places we will visit."

This time, that's the Statue of Liberty, the all-famous Macy's and some Broadway musicals.

She said last time she went up there, she was nervous, but seeing kids jumping around excited to see them was an amazing feeling.

"It's like this big thing on TV, but once you get started, it's like, the fun part of it is just seeing how everyone came to watch you, and they're here for you, and it's ... exciting, and it's just a really enjoyable time," she said.

She and her mother will be driving up to get ready for the 2022 parade this Saturday.