NORFOLK, Va. — Helping military service members, veterans, and their families right here in Hampton Roads is the goal of Habitat for Humanity's "Habitat for Heroes" campaign.

This week, a golf tournament will be held to help raise money for it.

The 6th Annual Habitat for Heroes Golf Tournament on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Sewell’s Point Golf Course at 660 Ruthven Road in Norfolk.

Money raised will go toward homes for local veteran families of South Hampton Roads, and the tournament will help raise awareness and funding for the Habitat for Heroes program.

The cost is $99 per golfer, which includes cart/green fees, range balls, lunch, dinner, alcoholic beverages, prizes and more.

Sponsorship opportunities also available for organizations wishing to support our local veterans.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with a shot-gun start at noon.

If you would like to get involved with this tournament and/or the Habitat for Heroes program to support your local veterans, please contact Dan Lear Habitat SHR Development Director, at 757-690-9025 or dan.lear@shrhabitat.org or visit https://www.shrhabitat.org/golf