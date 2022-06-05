Hampton Roads mayors meet to discuss violence prevention

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mayors from across Hampton Roads are meeting in Chesapeake Friday to discuss solutions to the recent rise in violence.
Just this week, four people died and several more were injured in shootings in several Hampton Roads cities. Leaders are looking for ways to address this growing problem.
This meeting is a follow-up to a work session on April 1, during which the mayors recognized that gun violence in the area is not slowing down in 2022.
Different ideas were shared, including intercepting illegal guns, a crime reduction group and frequent crime briefs to keep people in the loop.
In today's meeting, chief administrative officers from several cities will give their recommendations to coordinate violence prevention efforts, as well as talk next steps and get feedback from mayors.
Additionally, staff members with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission will share research on a proposed dashboard that shows violence and crime in the region.