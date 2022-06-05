Hampton Roads mayors meet to discuss violence prevention

Leaders are looking for ways to address the growing problem of violent crime across Hampton Roads.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mayors from across Hampton Roads are meeting in Chesapeake Friday to discuss solutions to the recent rise in violence.

Just this week, four people died and several more were injured in shootings in several Hampton Roads cities. Leaders are looking for ways to address this growing problem.

Different ideas were shared, including intercepting illegal guns, a crime reduction group and frequent crime briefs to keep people in the loop.

In today's meeting, chief administrative officers from several cities will give their recommendations to coordinate violence prevention efforts, as well as talk next steps and get feedback from mayors.

Additionally, staff members with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission will share research on a proposed dashboard that shows violence and crime in the region.