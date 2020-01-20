Hampton University honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with march, program

The MLK Day 2020 march started at Emancipation Oak and ended at Ogden Hall on campus.

This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the country gathered and performed acts of service to honor the civil rights leader.

Hampton University students braved the cold for a march through campus, followed by a program to honor the civil rights leader.

Students, staff and community members came together to march and remember Dr. King. Jamil Gambari was one of the hundreds of students marching.

“It's just an honor being a part of this march being at an HBCU,” Gambari said. “I read about MLK growing up, my mom made sure I learned about him.”

This isn't Gambari's first time marching on MLK day. He's watched it grow year after year.

“It's unique every year,” Gambari said. “People come out in the cold, and more or more people are starting to know about it.”

Students said Monday was a day of service, peace and remembrance.

“This message is more important now than ever, as young people of color, our voice is needed,” the president of the university's Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. chapter said.

Gambari said they don't forget where they came from, but they also know where they’re going.

“We have to move forward but know where we came from and what we plan to do with that because we can't forget about the past for us to be progressive in the future,” Gambari said.