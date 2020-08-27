Mercy Chefs going to Louisiana and Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Hampton Roads Mercy Chefs sent mobile kitchens preparing for the major storm to hit part of the Gulf Coast.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads Mercy Chefs are standing by, preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“It’s going to be utterly devastating where it comes ashore," said Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc. “All the roads are completely packed out now with people leaving town."

LeBlanc is standing by in New Orleans, Louisiana. He also has family who lives in Louisiana and he's worked another major hurricane in this state before.

“It’s kind of difficult to be back in New Orleans on almost the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina that will happen on Saturday. So our very first Mercy Chef meals for Hurricane Laura are going to be on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina," said LeBlanc.

Two kitchens will be set up along the Gulf Coast and a third waiting for the call to help. LeBlanc explained they are taking all the necessary precautions when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“Mercy Chefs is prepared. All of our COVID protocols are in place. We’re operating under all the CDC and FEMA guidelines for social distancing and no-contact feeding and we’ll do our very best," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc explained 10 staff members and 40 to 60 local volunteers will be ready to assist daily to help Hurricane Laura victims.

“We’re staying a little further out in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. We’re stopping our other teams from Oklahoma in Dallas. And as soon as the storm track begins to pass and the winds subside, we start rolling in with the teams and the kitchens and the trucks full of food," said LeBlanc.

Some of LeBlanc’s loved ones have already evacuated New Orleans. He hopes the levees hold as the Mercy Chefs moves forward.

“A storm in coastal Louisiana is always a dangerous thing and a storm as powerful as this one is, it’s just going to be catastrophic," said LeBlanc.