'A Ride For Justice' | Hundreds of motorcyclists rally for missing Codi Bigsby

Hundreds of bikers rode from Williamsburg to Buckroe Pointe Apartments in Hampton, where there’s a memorial for Codi.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's a question still on many people's minds here in Hampton Roads and across the country: Where is 4-year-old Codi Bigsby?

Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing in January 2022. Bigsby now faces charges for Codi's death, despite police and numerous search groups falling short of finding Codi.

Still, advocates continue to search and raise awareness.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered for "A Ride For Justice" in honor of Codi. Nancy Strickland, founder of "We Are Codi's Voice," organized the ride, rallying hundreds of motorcyclists to travel from Williamsburg to Hampton.

Once in Hampton, the group stopped at Buckroe Pointe Apartments, where a memorial of Codi has been since he was first reported missing.

“...I’m not the only one that loves him," Strickland said among the hundreds of motorcyclists. “We have people from Florida. We have people from D.C. We have people from South Carolina. They’re everywhere to come out and show the love for this baby.”

The ride attracted bikers from all over. Cash traveled all the way from Atlanta to join.

“When I heard about it, I was just like, ‘I got to be a part of it.’ You know, I got to,” Cash said.

Hampton resident Charmaine Claiborne brought her young daughter, Gabby, to support. Gabby even brought a stuffed animal to place at the memorial for Codi.

“She’s 5. So, it could happen to her or another little child, at the end of the day,” Claiborne said.

Codi’s disappearance has touched the hearts of people in Hampton Roads and across the country. Strickland said she will never stop searching for Codi.

“We’re going to keep going. We’re going to keep searching until we find him,” she said.

Strickland said there’s a fundraiser in Codi’s honor for the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. You can find it by clicking here.

Bigsby faces murder and concealment of a body charges in Codi’s disappearance.