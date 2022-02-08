National Night Out guide: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!
National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2.
Here's a breakdown of what's going on to celebrate across Hampton Roads, and where you can find free, fun events:
Norfolk
- The Huntersville Recreation Center at 830 Goff Street will be hosting a night full of activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Portsmouth
- Portsmouth City Park at 140 City Park Avenue will be hosting a night full of activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, entertainment, live music and more.
Virginia Beach
- Here's a list of neighborhoods in Virginia Beach that are participating with activities and their times. It's broken up by precinct:
1st:
- Landstown (5 PM to 8 PM)
- Princess Anne Quarters (6 PM to 8 PM)
- South Gate (6 PM to 8 PM)
2nd:
- Rudee Heights (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM)
- Eastwinds Apartments (4 PM to 6 PM)
3rd:
- Pembroke Meadows (6 PM to 10 PM)
- Bishopsgate (6:30 PM to 8 PM)
- Thoroughgood (TBD)
- Virginia Wesleyan Univ (6 PM to 8 PM)
4th:
- Green Run (5 PM to 8 PM)
- Chimney Hill (6 PM to 8 PM)
- Framingham Village (6 PM to 8 PM)
- Charlestowne (TBD)
Suffolk
- Suffolk’s National Night Out opens with a Kick-Off event at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall. From cookouts and outdoor movies to pool parties and a health fair, there's something for everyone. Click here to find a neighborhood celebration near you.
Chesapeake
- From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy music or try different food trucks at 701 River Walk Parkway.
Newport News
- The Main Street Library (110 Main Street) will have classic games for all ages, such as tug-of-war, an egg-and-spoon race and a three-legged race. You can take a ride in a barrel train, play large-sized field games and enjoy refreshments. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Pearl Bailey Library (2510 Wickham Avenue) will have music, dancing and games for all ages. You can tour a fire truck with a firefighter and enjoy face painting and refreshments. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Grissom Library (366 DeShazor Drive) will have interactive Caribbean and Cuban music on steel drums, games and refreshments. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.