National Night Out guide: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!

National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2.

Here's a breakdown of what's going on to celebrate across Hampton Roads, and where you can find free, fun events:

Norfolk

The Huntersville Recreation Center at 830 Goff Street will be hosting a night full of activities from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Park at 140 City Park Avenue will be hosting a night full of activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, bounce houses, entertainment, live music and more.

Virginia Beach

Here's a list of neighborhoods in Virginia Beach that are participating with activities and their times. It's broken up by precinct:

1st:

Landstown (5 PM to 8 PM)

Princess Anne Quarters (6 PM to 8 PM)

South Gate (6 PM to 8 PM)

2nd:

Rudee Heights (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM)

Eastwinds Apartments (4 PM to 6 PM)

3rd:

Pembroke Meadows (6 PM to 10 PM)

Bishopsgate (6:30 PM to 8 PM)

Thoroughgood (TBD)

Virginia Wesleyan Univ (6 PM to 8 PM)

4th:

Green Run (5 PM to 8 PM)

Chimney Hill (6 PM to 8 PM)

Framingham Village (6 PM to 8 PM)

Charlestowne (TBD)





Suffolk

Suffolk’s National Night Out opens with a Kick-Off event at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall. From cookouts and outdoor movies to pool parties and a health fair, there's something for everyone. Click here to find a neighborhood celebration near you.

Chesapeake

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy music or try different food trucks at 701 River Walk Parkway.

