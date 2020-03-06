Pizza for Providers: Lunch given to front line workers

Queen of Virginia Skill paid six restaurants who are struggling to make pizzas and give them away to 13 nursing homes around the area.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It was a win-win on Wednesday for a lot of people struggling due to coronavirus.

It was an effort called "Pizza for Providers." Queen of Virginia Skill paid six restaurants who are struggling to make pizzas and give them away to 13 nursing homes and a hospital emergency room around the area.

It didn't cost the restaurants or nursing homes a dime.

Queen of Virginia runs those skilled games you see in bars and restaurants, so the company said it was important to work with local restaurants and find a way to support front line workers.