Salvation Army of Hampton Roads surprise recipient of TEGNA Foundation Community Grant

13News Now surprised Area Commander Major Donald Dohmann with a $10,000 grant.

NORFOLK, Va. — The second and final recipient of a 2020 TEGNA Foundation Community Grant is The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command.

13News Now surprised Area Commander Major Donald Dohmann Thursday morning with the announcement.

The $10,000 grant will be used to purchase and install a covering and lighting over the food service door to keep people safe and out of the elements while they're waiting in line for food.

Also, a new door assembly will provide a window to distribute to-go meals, drinks and utensils to community members who come to the soup kitchen.

Dohmann says individual donations have been down this year because of the pandemic, so every little bit helps.

“We have seen those challenges,” said Dohmann. “But the Lord has still provided for us to keep our doors open, to keep our employees working.”