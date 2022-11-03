Virginia Beach man warns of gas theft

Rajesh Sriraman told 13News Now the gas tank in his SUV emptied out, but his car never left the driveway.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rajesh Sriraman of Virginia Beach is dealing with a different kind of gas-related gripe.

"I was obviously first shocked," Sriraman said.

When he stepped into his suburban earlier this week, he noticed his gas tank basically dried up.

"It shouldn't have gone from a full tank to an empty tank in one night," he said. "Oh, it was empty."

His SUV is parked far away from the Ring doorbell camera. He suspects a thief siphoned gas out of the tank.

Now, he is warning others that they could fall victim.

Sriraman lives in the Broad Bay Point Greens neighborhood off Great Neck Road.

However, as soon as he posted his story on the community app Nextdoor, he learned about a dozen other victims with similar stories from all over Virginia Beach.

"I was a little surprised that this has happened to plenty of other people," said Sriraman.

He told 13News Now he is now filling up his car only a quarter of the way each time, just in case.

And in times when gas is costing everyone a pretty penny, Sriraman hopes this ugly situation can be a lesson to others.

"You just have to be vigilant, be careful. Don't leave valuables in the car. Keep the car in a well-lit area," he added.

Sriraman also said the situation led him to buy new surveillance cameras and motion sensor spotlights.

13News Now reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department to see if they've gotten any reports of neighborhood fuel theft. We are waiting to hear back.