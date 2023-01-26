x
1 dead after shooting in Hampton, police say

The shooting happened on the 700 block of Fallon Court, which is off La Salle Avenue.
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning. 

According to a tweet from police, a call came in to respond to the 700 block of Fallon Court shortly before 7 a.m. 

That's off of La Salle Avenue. 

When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot and killed. 

His name has not been released at this time. There isn't any suspect information available yet.

At 8 a.m., investigators were still working to learn more at where the shooting happened.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.

