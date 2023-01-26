1 dead after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning.
According to a tweet from police, a call came in to respond to the 700 block of Fallon Court shortly before 7 a.m.
That's off of La Salle Avenue.
When they arrived, police found a man who had been shot and killed.
His name has not been released at this time. There isn't any suspect information available yet.
At 8 a.m., investigators were still working to learn more at where the shooting happened.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.