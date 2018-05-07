NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A street-level operation last week in Newport News resulted in more than a dozen arrests for prostitution.

Newport News Police, alongside other agencies, conducted an operation targeting both prostitutes and solicitors on June 28 and June 29.

As a result, 14 people were arrested for prostitution. Four of those arrests were narcotics-related.

The operation focused on the South district of the city, where most of the arrests were made.

The investigations are ongoing and details of the arrests are not being released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC