NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said two people are dead after a shooting Thursday night.

One of the victims is a 15-year-old boy from Newport News. The other person killed was an 18-year-old man identified by police as Tyree Lamar Spady of Hampton.

Emergency Communications received the 911 call about the incident in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court around 10:20 p.m. The call came from the Heritage Forest apartment complex.

Officers found two victims who'd been shot. The boy died there. Medics took the 18-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

Police said they would release the men's names after officers notified their families.

