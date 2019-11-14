SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield Police Department said a man shot and killed outside a 7-Eleven is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to shots fired after 10 p.m. Wednesday at 603 W. Main Street, Deputy Chief Matthew Rogers said in a press release.

Police officers found Desmond Smith shot several times.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene after 11 p.m.

Rogers said the homicide is still under investigation.

