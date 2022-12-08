DOJ: 4 people from Williamsburg, Midlothian charged in human trafficking conspiracy

They're accused of bringing in undocumented migrants to work at a laundry business and selling them fake papers, all the while overworking and threatening them.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

A spokesperson for that office's head attorney, Jessica Aber, said 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.

They're accused of bringing in undocumented migrants from Central America to work at a laundry business and setting them up with fraudulent paperwork, all the while overworking and threatening them. They're also facing charges for money laundering.

The unnamed defendant is the person allegedly responsible for selling trafficking victims the fake IDs.

The laundry business where the migrants worked goes by Northstar Holdings of Virginia LLC and Magnolia Cleaning Service, LLC.

Aber's spokesperson said between 2018 and the first quarter of 2022, investigators found records that these businesses paid 121 people who didn't have a legitimate Social Security Number. They paid them $1.2 million in wages, which divides out to about $2,500 per person, per year.

The DOJ describes one 13-year-old girl who they allegedly brought into the country who was forced to work nights at the business while going to school during the day.

"Allegations also include another victim being made to work under threats of deportation, physical violence, and other misuse of law and process. This same victim was made to pay rent to live in the commercial laundry facility where she lacked access to a kitchen, shower, or bath," the attorney's office wrote.

The Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement teams to bring charges in this case.