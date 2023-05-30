Attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old at Walmart in Suffolk

Police said 35-year-old Keeta Nicole Neville tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy Tuesday morning while he and his mother were in the self-checkout line.

35-year-old Keeta Nicole Neville allegedly tried to abduct a 4-year-old boy 9 a.m. Tuesday, while he and his mother were in the self-checkout line of the Walmart in the 6200 block of College Drive.

Police said Neville walked up to their cart, grabbed the child, and tried to walk out of the store.

Several store employees stopped the woman. She put the boy down, who then ran to his mom.

She then tried to escape but was found and arrested near an Applebee's on Lakeview Parkway a short time later.

Neville is charged with abduction, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, and simple assault.