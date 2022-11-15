Chesapeake officer arrested on child pornography charges

Timothy M. Newton was charged with more than 20 felony child pornography offenses.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested for several counts of child pornography, according to the police department Tuesday.

According to CPD, the department received a complaint earlier this year that Timothy M. Newton. After investigation, Newton was charged with more than 20 felony child pornography offenses.

CPD said Newton started working for the department back in 2007 and has since been suspended.