North Carolina man sentenced for crimes against children

Roberto Anastasio Hernandez of Manteo was sentenced to 135 years in prison.

MANTEO, N.C. — A Dare County man has been sentenced to 135 years in prison for child sex crimes.

A judge sentenced 47-year-old Roberto Anastasio Hernandez of Manteo last week. A jury convicted him of three counts of statutory rape, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one count of 2nd-degree kidnapping

District Attorney Jeff Cruden thanked the victims and their families for coming forward and the investigators who built a case against Hernandez.

"These types of cases are often the hardest to prove, and without the commitment and dedication of everyone involved, we would not have been able to obtain the verdicts that were delivered," Cruden said in a statement.