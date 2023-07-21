Man killed in shooting on Towne Centre Way in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Hampton shopping center, police said.
According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Division, the shooting happened in the first block of Towne Centre Way just after 6:30 p.m. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said when officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
13News Now has a crew at the scene, where crime scene tape has been put up in the parking lot of a permanently closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
The shopping center includes the AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 movie theater -- which can be expected to be busy with it being the opening weekend for the movies "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" -- but is a fair distance away from the shooting scene.
Police have not identified the victim at this time, nor said if they have any possible motive or suspects in the shooting.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also send a tip online at P3Tips.com.