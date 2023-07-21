Man killed in shooting on Towne Centre Way in Hampton

13News Now has a crew at the scene, where crime scene tape has been put up in the parking lot of a permanently closed Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Hampton shopping center, police said.

According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Division, the shooting happened in the first block of Towne Centre Way just after 6:30 p.m. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shopping center includes the AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 movie theater -- which can be expected to be busy with it being the opening weekend for the movies "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" -- but is a fair distance away from the shooting scene.

Police have not identified the victim at this time, nor said if they have any possible motive or suspects in the shooting.