FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) — Southampton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man early morning Saturday.

The man was from New Jersey, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 12:41 a.m. in the 31000 block of Carter Street in Franklin, according to a news release.

Deputies said the shooting was the result of an altercation between multiple people. There were no other injuries reported.

The man's name is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this case to contact Lt. Camden Cobb at 757-653-2100 or to provide information anonymously through Southampton/Franklin Crime Line by calling 757-653-2900.

