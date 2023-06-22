Different treatment, same charge for Hunter Biden and mother of young Richneck Elementary shooter

Both Hunter Biden and Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher, face the same gun charge. One will go to prison, the other will not.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If the gun charge Hunter Biden is facing sounds familiar, it is.

Just recently, the mother of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News in January pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Both Deja Taylor and President Biden's son falsely claimed on a federal form to buy a firearm that they were not an unlawful user or addicted to any controlled substance.

Prosecutors announced Biden's felony charge is expected to be dropped based on a pretrial diversion agreement.

But Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson, said his client faces up to two years in prison.

"She felt remorse, she pled guilty, she's not really fighting it but then in light of Hunter Biden to be addicted to cocaine, he purchases a firearm, he has a firearm while in possession."

While Ellenson believes Biden is getting a pass -- "My client is not the President's son," he said -- he acknowledges the tragic events that unfolded once his client's son took the gun to school play a significant role in how Taylor is being treated.

"I think the US attorney went after Deja in this case because of what happened with the gun and the gun was used in the unfortunate shooting of the teacher," Ellenson said.

Taylor's son shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner on January 6 inside her classroom at Richneck Elementary School.