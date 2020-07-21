Ex-ODU student pleads to swatting conspiracy with neo-Nazi

Nineteen-year-old John William Kirby Kelley pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former Old Dominion University student who targeted his school with a fake bomb threat so he could skip class has pleaded guilty to a swatting conspiracy that ended up encompassing a neo-Nazi leader.

A former leader of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division pleaded guilty to his own role in the scheme last week.