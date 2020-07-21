x
Ex-ODU student pleads to swatting conspiracy with neo-Nazi

Nineteen-year-old John William Kirby Kelley pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria.
Credit: Alexandria Sheriff's Office
John Kelley

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A former Old Dominion University student who targeted his school with a fake bomb threat so he could skip class has pleaded guilty to a swatting conspiracy that ended up encompassing a neo-Nazi leader.

Nineteen-year-old John William Kirby Kelley pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria. A former leader of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division pleaded guilty to his own role in the scheme last week.

Kelley suggested his own university as a target for the swatting calls and later earned scorn from his fellow conspirators for targeting an institution that could be linked back to him.

