SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was seriously injured after he was shot during an argument Thursday, police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of East Washington and Liberty streets around 10:43 a.m., Suffolk Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said two men were having a "verbal altercation that turned physical." One of the men had a firearm, and shot the other man at least once, police said.

Someone working at a business on E. Washington St. told 13News Now he heard that the fight was over Aretha Franklin. Police were not able to confirm the nature of the argument.

Both men were treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue before being taken to local hospitals.

The gunshot victim is in serious condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the roadway in the immediate area is also closed.

There are no additional details available.

