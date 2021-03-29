Four people hurt in West Ocean View shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said Friday night, four people were shot in the West Ocean View area of the city.
A Monday morning release from a spokesperson said officers were called to the 100 block of W. Balview Ave on March 26 just after 7 p.m.
When they got there, four people had been hurt. Police didn't share the names of the victims, but said there was a 17-year-old girl, two 18-year-old men and a 21-year-old woman who needed medical attention.
All the gunshot wounds were non-life-threatening, Norfolk Police said.
Responders took the four victims to a hospital.
Officials didn't share any suspect information in the case Monday. A spokesperson said police officers were still investigating the shooting.
If you know anything that could help detectives, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest sometimes makes an informant eligible for a cash reward.