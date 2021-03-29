Four people hurt in West Ocean View shooting in Norfolk

Police didn't share the names of the victims, but said there was a 17-year-old girl, two 18-year-old men and a 21-year-old woman who needed medical attention.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said Friday night, four people were shot in the West Ocean View area of the city.

A Monday morning release from a spokesperson said officers were called to the 100 block of W. Balview Ave on March 26 just after 7 p.m.

When they got there, four people had been hurt. Police didn't share the names of the victims, but said there was a 17-year-old girl, two 18-year-old men and a 21-year-old woman who needed medical attention.

All the gunshot wounds were non-life-threatening, Norfolk Police said.

Responders took the four victims to a hospital.

Officials didn't share any suspect information in the case Monday. A spokesperson said police officers were still investigating the shooting.