Crime

Man, four women arrested, charged after prostitution investigation in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said Donald Brooks was a contributor to prostitution in the Prentis Park and Cradock areas of the city.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives said five people are in custody after allegedly being involved in prostitution.

The Portsmouth Police Department said its special investigation division has been working on an operation geared towards stopping prostitution in the areas of Prentis Park and Cradock.

Officers said four women, Beverly Mitchell, Jacqueline Hooper, Krista Flyte and Brenda Guerroro were arrested and charged with Prostitution. 

Additionally, police arrested a man, Donald Brooks, who is accused of contributing to illegal sex work. He's charged with Keeping or Frequenting a Bawdy Residence.

If you have any information that could help police with this investigation, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 757-393-8536 or submit a tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

