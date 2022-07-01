Joshua Danehower allegedly shot and killed Gret Glyer while he slept next to his wife, Heather Glyer.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The alleged killer of 32-year-old Gret Glyer, who was shot to death in his sleep, used to date Glyer's wife, according to court documents.

Joshua Danehower of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday on murder charges. On the morning of June 24, Glyer was shot 10 times while sleeping in bed next to his wife, Heather Glyer, police said. The couple's two children were home at the time of the shooting. Neither Heather Glyer nor her children were harmed.

Danehower, 33, is currently being held without bond in the Fairfax County Detention Center on charges of second-degree murder and firearms charges.

In a bail assessment, officers wrote that Danehower "had been regularly reaching out to the victim's wife, his ex-girlfriend whom he wanted to reconnect with." The documents go on to say that detectives have "major concerns for her safety and those close to her."

Police had previously described Danehower as an acquaintance of the family, but did not comment on the motive of the shooting.

Glyer was the CEO of Donor See, a “giving platform” with the mission to “build a global support network for the world's poorest," according to his family. The organization most recently started the Humanity Fund with the aim of providing relief to the most vulnerable.

"Gret is a shining light that has brought hope and joy to everyone and everything he touched," DonorSee posted on its Facebook page. "The DonorSee team is in shock. Our thoughts, love, prayers, and support are with Gret's beloved wife Heather, their children, family, and friends."

Danehower was a member at The Falls Church Anglican, which the Glyers attended as well, according to a letter sent to the community by Rector Samuel Ferguson.

"As shocking as Gret's murder has been to our church family, this news further compounds our grief and sorrow," wrote Ferguson. "Our hearts are broken, confused and even angry."

Glyer's funeral was held Friday, July 1 at Falls Church Anglican.



Glyer's wife, Heather, issued a statement following Danehower's arrest:

"I am grateful to the police and everyone who has worked so hard to make this arrest happen so quickly," she wrote. "I am thankful for the outpouring of support we've received from our church, friends, family, and people we haven't even met. Gret was my best friend and an incredible husband and father. He had an amazing heart for helping the people who need it most, and I know that legacy will live on. I know that God is with me and has a plan for my life and for the lives of our children. We would appreciate your prayers."

The family is asking for privacy going forward. A GoFundMe was set up to help cover family expenses.