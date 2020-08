After finding a man dead on Old Buckroe Road, the Hampton Police Division said Monday they're investigating the case as a homicide.

HAMPTON, Va. — After finding a man dead on Old Buckroe Road, the Hampton Police Division said Monday they're investigating the case as a homicide.

The call came in at 10:13 a.m. When officers got to the scene, in the 1200 block of Old Buckroe Road, they found an adult male's body in a vacant lot.

Police have not shared the man's identity yet, or explained his apparent cause of death.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.